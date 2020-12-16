Nick and Vanessa Lachey can be added to the ongoing list of celebrities moving into new homes this year. The couple just purchased a new $5 million home in Tarzana, a suburban Los Angeles neighborhood, according to the Grosby Group.

The stunning 7,000 square foot home is made up of five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The bright and airy home is complete with a gourmet kitchen that has two islands, a game room, media room, a basketball court, swimming pool, and a spacious gym.

Take a peek below at the photos of this beautiful home.