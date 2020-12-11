The December celebrations of this year will not be the same for anyone, because due to the pandemic they will have to be carried out with all health protocols and with a minimum call. In the case of the Kardashian family, it is no exception, as their legendary parties full of luxury and glamor will have to wait. Khloe recently revealed that due to the rise in infections in California, they made the decision not to have their traditional party.

However, the fact that they cannot organize an evening like the ones they do every year does not mean that they cannot bring the Christmas spirit into their homes. Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the sisters, has shown the spectacular decoration that she has placed in her home, and as expected, there is not one, but many Christmas trees.