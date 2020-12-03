If you love flowers and you would like to get a tattoo, this article is for you! According to Flowercard, a company that has been handpicking fresh flowers and delivering unique floral greeting cards for years, 30 varieties of flowers figure among the most popular to get tatted. From the classic rose to the hard-to-pronounce Chrysanthemums, flowers are one of the best ways to express our feelings. Thanks to the diversity of blooms, we can always find a meaning that represents our emotions.

Flowercard Most popular flower tattoos

The company based in the UK collected the data by searching hashtags using the All My Favourite Flower Names list. After looking on Instagram using the flower name followed by “tattoo” or “tattoos,” they could find which bloom had the most images. Using both the scientific name and the common name for each flower on the list, Flowercard released the world’s most famous flower tattoos.

These are the most ink worthy flowers found on Instagram.

Rose - 3,482,299 hashtags Lotus - 418,030 hashtags Peony - 409,982 hashtags Sunflower - 211,449 hashtags Poppy - 69,776 hashtags Chrysanthemum - 60,080 hashtags Lily - 55,646 hashtags Daisy - 36,977 hashtags Orchid - 34,549 hashtags Hibiscus - 34,428 hashtags

Find below five of the World’s Most Popular Flower Tattoos and their meanings according to Flowercard.