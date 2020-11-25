No one knows for sure what dogs feel when they are left home alone. However, although science has not yet devised a device that can encode the thoughts of dogs so that we can translate them into our language, we can interpret it. And, of course, we very correctly intuit that these companion animals do not have a very good time when they are left alone. In fact, more than one furry friend would want to hang the ‘Stay home’ sign and force us to stay with them, since they need to be in company.

To understand how our furry companions feel when we close the door and bolt, ¡HOLA! spoke with Ixone Capataz, a veterinarian at AniCura San Fermín Veterinary Hospital. The expert also gives us clues about what behaviors we can consider more alarming and require veterinary attention, as well as what we can do to reduce the anxiety caused by our absence.