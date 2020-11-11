Lately it seems that a lot of celebrities are putting their homes up for sale while looking to splurge on an even bigger, more expensive house. Ah, to be a celebrity!

In September, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend purchased a 10,700-square-foot home for $17.5 million in Beverly Hills. More recently, Justin and Hailey Bieber put their $9 million mansion up for sale, while looking to buy another home in the same area. The couple first bought the house in 2019 for $8.5 million.

Now, Ellen DeGeneres and wife, Portia de Rossi just made a quick sale on their multi-million dollar home as well. Just a year after purchasing their home for $27 million, the famous couple already sold the mansion for $33.3 million, according to the LA Times. The home was first listed in October and sold just a few weeks later, according to the LA Times.

The Bali-inspired home sits on nine acres of land with stunning views of mountains and the ocean below. The fabulous home is equipped with a a spacious guesthouse, security office, cabana, gym, pond, pickleball court and an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Take a look inside below!