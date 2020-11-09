Is it too soon to start getting ready for Christmas? Definitely NO! Its never too soon!

Cyber Monday is an e-commerce term for the second biggest shopping day and the busiest day for online sales. Even though the official date of cyber Monday is on November 30, we get to see deals throughout the entire month of November . Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Home Depot have been launching great deals and will continue to do so for the month of November. Some of the hot deals for cyber Monday include 4K TVs, name-brand laptops at affordable prices, Apple iPads, noise canceling headphones, and even Apple’s Air Pods.

You may be asking yourself, is cyber Monday going to overtake Black Friday because of the pandemic?

The most probable answer to this question is YES. If last year, in 2019, with no pandemic, cyber Monday revenues hit $9.2 billion and black Friday stayed behind at $7.4 billion. Taking into account that this year people are going to want to avoid leaving their houses because of the pandemic, we predict that revenues from cyber Monday will also exceed those of Black Friday.



black This year it is on November 30 - after Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

