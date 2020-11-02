Justin and Hailey Bieber are putting their $9 million Beverly Hills mansion up for sale to purchase an even bigger, more expensive home. The famous couple’s new home will be in the same city as their old one. Their current home is being listed by Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Matt and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman, according to People.

The Bieber’s mansion was first purchased in 2019 for $8.5 million after it underwent an 18-month renovation two years prior in 2017, according to People. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion sits on a cul-de-sac and its aesthetic is described as “Hollywood glamour mixed with casual California style.”

See below for the photos of this stunning home.