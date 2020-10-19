The iPhone 12 release date is set for October 23, and you will be able to pre-order it as of this past Friday, October 16. However, you will not be able to pre-order the iPhone 12 mini until November 6, and the phone will be officially out on November 13.

There are four new models. iPhone 12 mini (5.4in), iPhone 12 (6.1) iPhone 12 Pro (6.1in) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 in). The two 6.1 in phones will officially go on sale on October 23, but they are available for pre-order as of October 16. The mini and the max on the other hand will not be available until next month.

The starting prices for the new models are as fallows. iPhone 12 mini: From $699. iPhone 12: From $799. iPhone 12 Pro: From $999. iPhone 12 Pro Max: From $1,099.

The design for the new models is going back in time to the squarer-edged design of the iPhone 4 instead of sticking to the curved-edge style that we have gotten used to in these last years. Whether this is good news or not is based on your personal preferences.

There are two significant changes to the design, one being more practical and the other cosmetic. On practical terms, Apple needed to improve certain aspects of screen strength.