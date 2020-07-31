Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez don’t just form a power couple, but a perfect team. Over the years, the singer and former Yankee have become real estate experts and they’ve listed their unbelievable Malibu home. According to Architectural Digest (AD), their recently renovated house is on the market for 7.99 million dollars.

A little over a year ago, the couple purchased a home owned by Jeremy Piven (Entourage) for $6.6 million dollars. With the renovation and increase in value of the location, the five bedroom, four and a half bathroom house has increased in value by more than one million dollars.

A-Rod hired Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines to renovate the home. It was an anniversary gift from A-Rod to JLo to celebrate their second year together. The home is 4,404 square feet and was originally built in 1949. The three floors of the home have balconies and terraces with amazing ocean views.