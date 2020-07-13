The Coronavirus pandemic has not left anyone indifferent. As of today, more than 12 million people have been infected and there have been more than half a million deaths globally. Some celebrities like Prince Royce or Novak Djokovic have tested positive and others have been encouraging everyone to wear face masks and stay home. While many hospitals have been at full capacity, new travel restrictions have essentially closed the U.S. borders and the rest of the country has practically been shut down: restaurants, gyms, stores... And after being closed for months, many companies have filed for bankruptcy.

Keep scrolling to find out which iconic companies have been affected.