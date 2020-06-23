We all need an extra boost of health and inspiration when it comes to meal planning. Whether you practice a vegan, vegetarian, keto or paleo diet, there are different types of meal delivery services for your lifestyle. Grocery shopping can be a time-consuming task and even with online instant services, cooking and planning can be a daunting task. From chef-driven meal plans to healthy snacks for smoothie enthusiasts, meal delivery programs offer a wide variety of options to reach your health goals. For those with a busy schedule, meal kits are a great alternative to recreate dinners like Martha Stewart and usually they arrive in a refrigerated box right to your doorstep - all you need are 15 minutes or less to cook.