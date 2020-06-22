The global community continues to grapple with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and other community issues such as systemic racism. While our lives continue to shift, it is critical to practice self-care on a daily basis to avoid other health problems, especially when world news impacts our mood. Whether you enjoy doing yoga or talking to a therapist, sometimes these resources are not immediately available. There are different self-care apps that offer meditation tools, self-care tips and guided soundtracks to manage stress and combat mental exhaustion. All you need to do is download the app and find a comfortable space to unwind for the next five minutes. Here are the best mental health apps to improve your well-being.