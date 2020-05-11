Some weddings around the world, are switching from in-person celebrations to virtual ceremonies. Though the global pandemic has put a halt to many weddings, brides can still plan their special day or postpone it to a later day. According to wedding experts, many receptions could take place during a weekday instead of the weekend. In a recent conversation with Micaela Erlanger for HOLA! USA she recommends choosing an alternative day, “If it’s a Monday night party, a rooftop celebration or a backyard celebration, I think we’ll see the scale and size of weddings will be probably a little bit smaller in light of social distancing.”

But what distinguishes a wedding from other weddings around the world, are the cultural traditions and customs. Latino weddings involve different folklore from the type of music to the wedding reception. While some brides prefer to toss the bouquet others prefer to involve a cake tradition few know about. If you are still planning your special day, here is a roundup of the best wedding traditions you can incorporate on your special day.