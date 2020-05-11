A real Mexican or Latino wedding always involves a mariachi band during the cocktail hour. The romantic ballads are a great way to get the party started while enjoying tequila. Besides mariachi bands, Mexicans also have padrino de arras, a Hispanic wedding tradition of 13 coins in which the groom gives to the bride during the wedding ceremony. The symbolic meaning behind the coins represents Love, peace, commitment, trust, respect, joy, happiness, nurturing, caring, harmony, wholeness, harmony, and cooperation.