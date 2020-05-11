Chris has his own art mural in his mansion with long shifting black lines. “Had a big empty wall that needed some love and was beyond thankful to have one of my favourite artists @otishopecarey help out! Darrundang Gaagal (Thanking The Ocean). Artist Otis Hope Carey, painted this mural which focuses on representational imagery of the ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people, weaved together with traditional forms in thanks to their totemic spiritual emblem ‘GAAGAL’ (Ocean),” shared Chris on his post.