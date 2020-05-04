Cinco de Mayo is a national holiday celebrated by thousands of Americans and Latinos embracing diversity and culture. Historically, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to honor Latinx culture and the battle of Puebla, but the commemoration has become widely celebrated without many people knowing the real facts. Besides tacos rising in the food market, beer generates over $600 million during the holiday. This year, Cinco de Mayo will be even more special as Halley’s Comet will be visible in the sky. Though the comet itself won’t be fully visible, you will be able to see the remnants of dust and ice while eating guacamole. Here are some fascinating facts about the Mexican holiday to win your friends at Trivia night.