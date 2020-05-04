Downton Denver has the second largest Cinco de Mayo celebration gathering an estimated 400,000 people. The celebration includes a parade, carnival rides, Chihuahua races, a taco eating contest and a lowrider show. The two-day event at Civic Center Park also features folkloric dancers, two stages with Latino performers, mariachis and some of the most delicious Mexican cuisine in Denver. Though the Celebrate Culture festival is canceled this year due to Covid-19, thousands of people flock to this one-of-a-kind celebration every year.Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Denver, Colorado.