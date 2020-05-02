Privé Revaux’s Blue Light Collection ($29.99) - priverevaux.com
With more screentime than ever these days, we are all in serious need of anti-blue light technology. Save your mom’s eyes with Privé Revaux’s readers. Their 0.75 - 2.50 magnification is paired with advanced UVA/UVB protection and anti-blue light technology all wrapped up in fresh new designs. Privé Revaux is a favorite of celeb moms like Tamera Mowry, Zooey Deschanel, Lala Anthony, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis and, you guessed it, Jennifer Lopez! She’s wearing “The Alchemist,” by the way.