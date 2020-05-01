Adding to the list of things to keep us entertained during the quarantine is the classic Mexican bingo game, Loteria. However, this isn’t your regular Loteria game but rather the pandemic edition. That’s right! Thanks to graphic artist Rafael Gonzalez the classic card game got a 2020 makeover and it now features things like La Botella (hand sanitizer), La Mano (holding a bar of soap), and La Starbucks, which is a regular, at-home coffee maker – all symbols of what life looks like these days.

The Pandemic Loteria cards show all illustrations with a colorful background just like the traditional, but each of the callouts was thoughtfully designed to showcase the present. Despite being an age-old game, Loteria is an iconic form of entertainment that will forever be a favorite in the Mexican culture. With his art, Rafael highlights what we’re currently living through the COVID-19 pandemic, and his illustrations couldn’t be more relatable.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favorites!