Royal families have been heavily involved in coronavirus relief efforts, from supporting front line workers with their kind words to becoming a member of staff at a hospital like Princess Sofia of Sweden. Royals all over the world have shown their urge to help and have continued with their busy workloads, but - like many of us - from home. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark recently shared a picture from her office featuring beautiful black-and-white pictures of her children and lavish golden door frames. And she’s not the only one to show off her workspace. Kate Middleton , Queen Letizia and many more have given us a rare glimpse of their royal work stations during coronavirus times. Have a look!