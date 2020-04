Runway baby! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik will be first time parents. The former One Direction star and the supermodel’s baby news broke in April. According to reports, the 25-year-old is 20 weeks along.

The ultra- private pair, who rekindled their romance in 2019, have kept all details under wraps. Fans took noticed and suspected that the cover girl’s quarantine birthday celebration may have doubled as a gender reveal. In the photo featuring her and Zayn, Gigi holds on to balloons with blue and pink ribbons tied to them.