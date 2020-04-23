Courtesy of Harbour Village Bonaire
What you need: Unrefined sea salt (fine), essential oil, and olive oil or fractionated coconut oil.
Method: Combine 2 cups of sea salt, ¾ cup of oil and 8 to 10 drops of essential oil in a clean, dry glass bowl until well combined. Transfer to an airtight glass jar. Gently massage the scrub into the skin while in the shower. Wash off with warm water, but be careful because the scrub can make the shower slippery.
The resort’s spa notes that you can use uplifting lime or grapefruit essential oil, or passion fruit oil to nourish the skin, or lavender for stress relief and relaxation.