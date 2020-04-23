Although you can’t go out and treat yourself to a spa day during the COVID-19 pandemic , you can easily enjoy one from the safety and comfort of your own home. That’s right! A number of luxury resorts have shared with HOLA! USA their spa secrets for at-home treatments...because let’s face it, we can all benefit from a little self-care these days. From masks to scrubs, get ready to pamper yourself and turn your quarantine into a five-star spa. Best of all, many of the required ingredients are likely already in your kitchen or medicine cabinets.

So, if you are stressed, bored, in need of a little TLC, or all the above, then here are eight DIY treatments to try while self-quarantining at home...