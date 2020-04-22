From weddings to new projects, each new year sees exciting news for some our favorite celebrities and royals but we have to say that our favorites are when the stars welcome a new baby to the world. In 2020 we’ve seen Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova introduce their third child, Mary, got a surprise announcement from Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden to kick off the year, and also received happy news from new moms Ashley Graham and Jodie Turner-Smith.

So celebrate along with the stars with our photo gallery of celebrity and royal babies who were born this year.