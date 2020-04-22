Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, four months after the Queen & Slim actress confirmed her pregnancy.
The Fringe actor had spoken to Good Morning America in March about how his wife was coping being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic. “Physically she’s fine and the baby’s healthy,” he explained. ”Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined.
Meanwhile, Jodie wrote about her pregnancy on social media, calling it a “fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation,” adding: “I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”