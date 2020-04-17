The Rare songstress has cashed out a hefty amount of $5 million for Tom Petty’s iconic mansion in Encino, California which was designed by Tom in 1989. The 11,500 square feet property that Selena Gomez just purchased features a wine cellar, a swimming pool, a workspace, in-home recording studio, gym, massage room and more beautiful spaces to relax indoors. Though the 27-year-old songstress hasn’t moved in yet, she is staying safe and social isolating in her Studio City home, which she just listed on the market for $2.7 million. Selena just shared a sneak peek on social media of her upcoming video for Boyfriend, “No frogs or men were harmed in the making of the ‘Boyfriend’ video. Go behind the scenes now.”, she shared with her fans. Take a look inside Selena’s new premises where she will be moving later in 2020.