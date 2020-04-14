Frida, born Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón, was born on July 6, 1907, in Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico. Frida had a German father, Guillermo Kahlo, and a mestiza mother, Matilde Calderón y González.
When Frida was six-years-old, she contracted polio. The disease affected her body and made her her right leg shorter and much thinner than the left. Because of her disability, she was able to develop a close relationship with her dad.
Unfortunately, her disability left her feeling isolated and caused others to bully her, forcing her to become a recluse and focus on art.