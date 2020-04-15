One of the best ways to exercise at home, without a doubt, is by doing yoga, especially if you want to seek peace for both your body and your mind.
This app boasts over 1,500 postures, which are explained step-by-step, shown in photos and classified according to your different needs and objectives. You can choose between the 27 classes that it offers, so there’s something for everyone, whether you’re an advanced practitioner or a total beginner.
If you liked these recommendations, here’s another tidbit for you- according to a study done by the Journal of Sport and Health Science, physical exercise helps support a healthy immune system, so it’s a great alternative! Work out? More like work in!