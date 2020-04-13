Everything starts with one of our most important biological needs: a good rest. It’s the key step in reducing our levels of stress hormone cortisol. Holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora tells Goop that, “Sleep is the best – and least expensive – anxiety medicine. But these days, many people struggle with sleep for reasons that are completely manageable.”

What can you do to help as a first step to help yourself? Try to get at least eight hours of sleep and tune into your own biological clock. Get to sleep before midnight so that your body can rest better and recuperate more effectively. Try to make sure your bedroom is completely dark, without any digital gadgets like your cell phone at hand to distract you. It’s a question of establishing healthy, consistent habits.