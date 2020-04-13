You’ve heard it said a million times that we are what we eat – but that’s because it’s true! A healthy diet has an impact on all parts of our life. The best ingredients to beat anxiety are those rich in magnesium: spinach, chard, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, bananas, kidney beans and lentils. And it’s also a good idea to add tryptophan-containing foods such as chicken, fish, turkey, eggs, pineapple and yuca.
Also think about adding the following...For vitamin B: almonds, oats and avocados. For Omega 3: salmon, canola oil, nuts and linseed.Up your Vitamin C levels with: oranges, kiwi and limons.