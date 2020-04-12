The Swedish royals had a “Digital Easter celebration!” King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden were joined by: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, and their children: Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle, Prince Carl-Philip, Princess Sofia and their two youngsters: Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, and Princess Madeleine, Chris O’Neill and their three: Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne.
“Easter celebrations look different in many places this year,” the Swedish royals offical account caption read. “There are many who are not given the opportunity to meet loved ones. The royal family follows the recommendations and does not celebrate a usual Easter. However, with technical aids, it is possible to meet digitally to wish Happy Easter, which the Royal Family did earlier in the Easter week.”