Getting a good night‘s sleep is essential for daily functioning. According to the New York Times, adults between the ages of 26-64 need between seven to nine hours of sleep. But we get it, sometimes you can’t seem to fall asleep, or perhaps you randomly wake up in the middle of the night – which is even worse if you ask us.

Many times the culprit of your sleepless nights is due to stress or having too much energy after a late night workout. Luckily, there are some tips and tricks to help you get a good night of zzzz’s.

Helga Hefner, Aveda Manager, Professional Skin and Spa Education, Global Educator, says, “creating a nighttime routine centered around relieving stress can support a restful sleep.” Her tips for a routine include “stretching, the right bath temperature, and meditation, and creating a routine that works for your current schedule and circumstance.”

Below, we’ve rounded up a few ways to improve your sleep come night time.