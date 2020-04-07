No need to be Martha Stewart to have a five-star organized home. Whether you live in a small apartment or a big home, clutter can become a problem when unattended. These decluttering tips will bring order to your life and keep your stress levels under control. From hidden storage units to DIY wall arts, these storage and decor hacks will leverage your home organization skills. While the global pandemic is keeping us in lockdown mode, you can use this time to tidy up the corners of your office or find a new organizational system to store your favorite magazines. Read more to discover creative ways to keep your home flawless.