Natalie Portman treated fans to a delicious recipe to raise awareness for causes like Save the Children.
“Thank you @chefjoseandres and @wckitchen for distributing nutritious meals to children who rely on their schools for food,” she wrote. “To show my support, I wanted to share one of my favorite meals with you all: leeks and homemade croutons. Visit @wckitchen or my Stories to learn how you can help those most affected by this pandemic. #recipesforthepeople”
“Recipe:
1. Trim the tops and roots off the leeks and wash well.
2. Add trimmed and washed leeks to a pot of boiling water and add salt.
3. Boil the leeks for 20-30 minutes or until they are very soft.
4. For croutons, cut vegan brioche into cubes, cover with olive oil & put in oven at 350 until brown.
5. For vinaigrette mix olive oil, red wine vinegar, grain mustard, and salt.
6. When the leeks are ready, top with croutons and homemade dressing.”