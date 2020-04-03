The following actors and characters have been confirmed by the powers that be at Netflix to return: Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokio/Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlín, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Itziar Ituño as Lisboa/Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Estocolmo/Stockholm, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marsella, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá and Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo.

Netflix has also confirmed: Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, Fernando Cayo as Colonel Tamayo, Juan Fernández as Colonel Prieto, Fernando Soto as Ángel and Mario de la Rosa as Suárez.