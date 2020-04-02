Origami or the art of paper folding comes from Japan and consists of making shapes out of paper, without using glue or scissors. The options are endless and the level of difficulty can vary based on the size of the paper, complexity and age. We all know how fun it is to play with paper airplanes and boats. With this craft, you can make cups, bookmarks, cards, butterflies, penguins, dinosaurs... there are tons of options.
Its benefits include improving coordination, focus and creativity. It also stimulates their imagination, memory and self-confidence. You can start with simple and traditional objects and work up to more complex designs following online tutorials.