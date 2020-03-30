This new children's book spotlights 11 Latinos who made US history. Naibe Reynoso is also the author of Be Bold Be! Brave! The Latino pioneers featured in this book include Astronaut Jose Hernandez, Musical Icon Carlos Santana, Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, Scientist Albert Baez, Baseball great Fernando Valenzuela, Civil Rights Leader Cesar Chavez, Fashion Guru Oscar de la Renta, Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pioneer Journalist/Civil Rights Activist, Ruben Salazar, Actor Ricardo Montalban, and Politician Julian Castro.