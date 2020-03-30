With so much media distraction in the world, it is time for more bedtime stories and inspiring tales. Parents and children can enjoy these Latinx children's books that share the stories of inspiring professionals that made history in the US and fictional stories with a Latinx cultural lens. Whether you have children or not, these books have many colorful graphics that will entertain you and teach you about culture, folklore and history. These are books that focus not only on Latinx culture but also that inspire children to face insecurities and embrace their backgrounds.