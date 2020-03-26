Washing our hands is such a common and necessary thing that we often forget how much it harms our skin. We can see some of this damage in the form of dryness and premature aging in this part of the human body. This happens due to some of the chemical products certain soaps contain like astringent, which causes irritation, cracking and dryness.

Of course, you should never stop washing your hands with soap, it’s one of the best hygiene practices. By doing this, we can fight against bacteria and prevent diseases. However, you can always do it the right way, taking care of this delicate part of our skin in order to avoid damage. Find out how below.