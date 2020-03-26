No, we’re not talking about alcohol-based hand sanitizer (its active ingredient easily causes dryness). We mean skin cleaning gel products that contain natural ingredients and moisturizers.
These will gently clean your hands while keeping your skin moisturized. Unlike classic soaps, they don’t affect the hydrolipidic layer, preventing skin irritation.
The Rinse-free Rose Hand Wash from Byredo ($35), with its delicate rose scent, boasts sweet almond as one of its ingredients, leaving your hands silky-smooth and hydrated.