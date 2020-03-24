Be honest about what you can do and are willing to do. Rather than setting a one hour workout, do 20-minutes of HIIT (aka High Intensity Interval Training) or go for a evening stroll after dinner while you practice your “social distancing.”
Set yourself realistic goals, such as exercising for just 20 minutes daily. If possible, attempt to get some much-needed fresh air to help you get out of the house and be one with nature.
"Light to moderate exercise can improve your mental and physical wellbeing. It can also support your immune cells to fight off germs and improve blood circulation," he advised.