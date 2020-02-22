The Carnival in Panama has been celebrated since the early 1900s, and is one of the most popular in the Caribbean and Latin America. While the roots of the carnival began in Panama City, the party is infused throughout the country, concentrating in the Azuero Peninsula. During carnival, the main streets of Panama City are filled with parades and floats as Panamanians leave their inhibitions aside and exude the spirit of carnaval. One standout atrraction is the handmade dresses worn by the Carnival queens. During the famed carnival in Las Tablas, which takes place four days before Ash Wednesday, each street offers a huge party with its own queen who will then compete to be the official Queen of the Carnival.