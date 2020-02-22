Internationally renowned, the Carnival of Nice attracts about a million visitors from all over the world every year. The Carnival reached its peak during the Belle Époque, but its history actually can be traced back to the 13th centurywith the Count of Provence, Carlos II, Duke of Anjou. Today, against a background of decorations created and painted by local artists, more than 150,000 hand-painted light bulbs flash during the fifteen days of the carnaval, giving a mystical atmosphere to Place Masséna and the famed Paillon Promenade. Highlights include the Corso Carnavalesque Illuminé (Parade of Lights), Bataille de Fleurs (Flower Parade), and closing fireworks.