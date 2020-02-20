Demi Lovato is looking to make a change. The For the Love of a Daughter singer has decided to sell her Hollywood Hills home that she purchased in 2016. But this isn’t the first time that she’s attempted to sell this home — the powerful vocalist’s initial go at the seller’s market proved unfruitful and she was forced to rent out the home instead. Her lavish former three-story home has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two walk-in closets, a gaming room, a swimming pool and an outer balcony area with the perfect view. Take a tour and look below!