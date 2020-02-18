For the President of the United States on the hit series Scandal, Bellamy Young, being a vegetarian was an absolute must. While you may have seen her eating large quantities of chicken in a certain scene from the show, it was actually cooked from a recipe specially made for her.

Bellamy told PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) that she became a vegan when she was 18-years-old, as she was eating a piece of chicken and it suddenly reminded her of her mother's dog. Along with her decision came an end to her cystic acne and improved digestion, she also felt more energetic.

