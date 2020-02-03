The ultra-lux guest experience at this resort is also the perfect relaxed family getaway. The property is vast and never feels crowded or too busy. Families have access to a beautiful pool and play area or the option to stay by the adult only pool and enjoy champagne and caviar.

During the day kids can hang out at the super adorable Tortuga Clubhouse or take part in the many activities planned daily just for them that include circus performances, piñatas and even sand castle competitions. You also have access to private childcare on site for those evenings you want to dance the night away to live music at Mita Mary's beachside with the most incredible passion fruit margaritas on the rocks in hand. Make sure to add the octopus ceviche tostadas that is addictive and a fabulous selection of fresh fish and lobster. Carolina’s is a more formal experience on property that pays homage to modern Mexican cuisine by showcasing local and fresh ingredients that elevate traditional Nayarit local flavors.

Finally, treat yourself at the REMEDE Spa- The experiences can be customized and the vibration chakra alignment is a must experience.