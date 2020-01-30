Miami is home to countless celebrities including Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, Luis Fonsi and Gloria Estefan to name a few. With thousands of football fans about to transcend upon the south Florida city for the Super Bowl, it’s only fitting we checked in with one super resident –Adriana Lima—to get her top recommendations in the town she has called home for over a decade. “I'm super excited for the Super Bowl in Miami,” the Brazilian beauty, who has a new collaboration with sunglass line Privé Revaux coming out on February 14 (more on that to come next week!), tells HOLA! USA. “It's in my hometown. The weather is incredible.”

The retired Victoria’s Secret Angel’s weekend is sure to be nonstop with all of the high profile events taking place and friends in town ahead of the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. And there is no way she is missing the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. “I'm so happy for JLo. She looks so incredible and is such an inspiration for women, for me,” the 38-year-old mom-of-two says. “She's powerful, and I'm so proud that she's a Latino and representing us. And Shakira, her voice is known all over the world. She’s an amazing dancer and is as strong as JLo.”

Though they’ve never met, the three women do have the same prowess in regards to fitness. When the Puma spokesperson isn’t at the gym –she goes every day when she is home –she loves exploring all of the different Miami neighborhoods from the Design District, Aventura, Wynwood and Calle Ocho. Scroll through for Adriana’s guide to the 305.