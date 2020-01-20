Valentine’s Day is one of those special dates in the calendar when gifts and surprises are exchanged between lovers. Trying to find the perfect present can cause unnecessary headaches but perhaps the best gift would be a trip away to some idyllic spot with your other half.

Imagine the most romantic break ever. Maybe it involves lying on a beach listening to the sound of the waves or enjoying a meal in an incredible restaurant with breath-taking mountainous views. Perhaps you envision taking a ride in a horse and carriage or exploring little-known territories. In case such a plan has you reaching for your suitcase, take a look at our top five places for a romantic escape in the US.