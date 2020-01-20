Kennebunkport is another coastal town, situated to the south of Maine, and the perfect place to snuggle up with your loved one. While it tends to be crowded with beach lovers in the summer, it takes on a whole different, idyllic vibe in winter. In fact, it has to be one of the most romantic towns around. In February, the town is awash with deals for lovers – from hotel rooms to art galleries and shops, they are all filled ready to fulfill your loving hearts. And to top off a perfect escapade, why not take a sledge ride along the beach of Kennebunk and Gooch?