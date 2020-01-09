New Year, New Me! It has been a little over a year since Urbano rapper and legend Nicky Jam purchased his luxurious Miami Beach property, and as of January 2020, he has officially decided to part ways. The Urbano music performer bought the house on Palm Island during August of 2018 for a cool $3 million and is now selling it for almost $4 million. Recently, the Te Boté rapper publicly announced that he was in a new relationship, perhaps making this the reason that he is selling his home so soon.

Below we’ve gathered photos of the palatial home that the reggaetonero is now selling in Miami Beach. Some of the images showcase his sense of home decor style along with close shots of his wardrobe.