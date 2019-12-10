Originally from India, but also grown in the tropics, this 'Tree of Life' has long been used for its nutrients and incredible properties. From leaves to bark, fruit and even its roots, this entire plant is one of nature's miracles.

Moringa is packed with antioxidants, thanks to its high content of vitamin C, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium and beta-carotene, which provide a barrier against premature aging. Ingesting moringa can also help lower blood pressure and balance out glucose levels as well as controlling your weight.

And if that isn't enough, it also has anti-inflammatory properties as well as nutrients that help strengthen your immune system. Although the amazing benefits of moringa have been known for years, it's only recently that the plant has started to attract attention in the beauty world and take its place among the top superfoods.