Sustainable gift ideas to get your loved ones or yourself

Codex face cream
© Codex Beauty

Codex face cream

This holiday season, you might want to consider giving sustainable gifts. In an effort to save mother earth, many fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands have taken a vow to produce ethical and conscious-minded products that aren’t only as harmful to the environment, but are also sure to get your giftees all the compliments. This season we’re eyeing everything from comfy wear-anywhere pieces to practical travel mugs to essential recycled-leather sneakers.

 

Whether you’re shopping for your loved ones (or yourself), scroll through the gallery for some sustainable gift ideas!

 

Clean beauty 

For the skincare aficionado, Codex Beauty's Bia Day Cream is the perfect light yet nourishing face moisturizer made with all-natural ingredients. Plus, their packaging is super sleek and strives towards zero carbon footprint and zero contribution of plastic in the ocean. It's a win-win situation!

Bia Day Cream, $70

Nisolo jewelry
© Nisolo

Nisolo jewelry

Ethical baubles

Handmade by independent artisans in Kenya, these brass earrings from Nisolo will bring a big smile to all jewelry lovers. 

Tiny Brass Bead Earrings, $28

Outdoor Voices
© Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices

Recycled Fleece 

This half-zip hoodie from Outdoor Voices is at the top of our wish list! It's not only made for #doingthings, but it's also composed of recycled merino – chic! 

Mega Fleece Half-Zip Hoodie, $135

Pashko travel pants
© Pashko

Pashko travel pants

Travel bug

For all the jet-setters in your life, consider these travel pants from Pashko. We love them for their cool, relaxed silhouette made for traveling in style. 

Escape Relaxed Elegance Travel Pant, $98

Thought clothing cloud socks
© Thought Clothing

Thought clothing cloud socks

Cloudy with a chance of socks

Don't be fooled by the rainy-clouds print as these comfy socks made out of breathable bamboo will make anyone's day. 

Rainy Cloud Bamboo Socks, $7.88

Thousand Fell
© Thousand Fell

Thousand Fell

Conscious steppers

One can never have too many sneakers – especially a minimal, white pair made with soft bio-leather. The best part is you can send them right back for recycling once you've worn them to the ground. 

Women's Lace up, $120

Ceramic mug
© Everybody & Everyone

Ceramic mug

Drink Up

This leak-proof ceramic mug is ideal for coffee lovers, tea drinkers and everyone in between. Plus, it keeps liquids tight with a chic bamboo lid. 

Soma x Everybody & Everyone Ceramic Mug, $30

H&M ribbed skirt
© H&M

H&M ribbed skirt

Cozy knits

Give the gift of coziness with this rib-knit skirt from the H&M Conscious collection. We love it for an ultra-elevated version of PJ pants. 

Rib-Knit skirt, $34

Everlane beanie
© Everlane

Everlane beanie

Put a hat on it 

Almost anyone will be appreciative of you giving them something to keep their heads warm, and this beanie is made from premium Italian yarn that's been recycled. They'll be thanking you internally every time they step out in the cold. 

The ReCashmere Carpenter Beanie, $50

