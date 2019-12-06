View 6 pics | Lifestyle

Camila Mendes’ top holiday picks are perfect for the home-décor obsessed

...
Camila Mendes’ top holiday picks are perfect for the home-décor obsessed
You're reading

Camila Mendes’ top holiday picks are perfect for the home-décor obsessed

1/6
Sofia Vergara threw the most epic glitter party for Thanksgiving: Video
Next

Sofia Vergara threw the most epic glitter party for Thanksgiving: Video
Camila Mendes, Pottery Barn picks
© Getty Images

Camila Mendes, Pottery Barn picks

The holiday shopping season is here! For some people this might feel like no big deal at all and their shopping is finished. For others, it could be extremely stressful. If you happen to be the latter, before you go into crisis mode over what to buy for your loved ones, let Camila Mendes guide you a little. While making our holiday shopping lists, the Riverdale star shared her top picks from Pottery Barn and explained why they make the perfect holiday gifts – especially for those who live for interiors and Insta-worthy moments.

 

The Brazilian-American actress has carefully curated a selection of pieces any home-décor obsessed individual can’t resist – from a chic candle to cozy slippers. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Camila’s hot picks!

 

Pottery Barn coasters
© Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn coasters

Coastin' around

“Coasters are such underrated gifts! I once gave marble coasters to my co-star Madelaine on her birthday, and she loves them and still has them in her living room.”

Alphabet Marble And Wood Coasters, $24.50

 

MORE: Every product Camila Mendes uses to keep her skin fresh after a '15-hour workday'

Pottery Barn candle
© Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn candle

Scentsational

"This would be something I’d bring with me to a holiday party to give to whoever is hosting. It serves as a candle but also as holiday decor, making it festive and functional.”

Apothecary Scented Candle In Neroli Jasmine, $29.50

Pottery Barn jewelry holder
© Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn jewelry holder

Jewels on display

“Putting your jewelry on display can be so aesthetically appealing if you have the right jewelry case. This one has such an elegant design and almost reminds me of the encased rose in Beauty and the Beast. I would get this for a close friend or family member.”

Glass Cloche Jewelry Storage, $49.50-$99

 

Pottery Barn cat mug
© Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn cat mug

Purrrfect mug

"There’s no such thing as owning too many mugs. I love buying mugs almost as much as I love drinking coffee, but not nearly as much as I love cats. I’d get this for a friend and then secretly purchase another for myself.”

Denise Fiedler Whimsical Cat Mug, $9.50 

 

MORE: 10 holiday gifts for the tia who falls asleep anywhere

 

Pottery Barn slippers
© Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn slippers

Cozy steppers

You can’t go wrong with a cozy robe and matching slippers.”

Faux Fur Slippers, $39.50

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries