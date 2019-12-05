Halloween is quickly approaching, which means it’s about time you get your costumes ready! There are tons of pop culture moments this year to choose from like a) dressing up as a single Miley Cyrus or b) getting your partner to dress up as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performing at this year’s VMAs.

However, there’s one person you can never go wrong with for Halloween, and that’s Selena Quintanilla. The late singer is always a good choice for October 31. Whether it’s wearing her iconic purple jumpsuit she donned for her last performance at the Houston Astrodome in Texas or opting for the classic bustier outfit the Tejano singer would wear for many of her concerts, there are a variety of looks to choose from

Keep scrolling to see how some of your favorite celebrities have paid tribute to the iconic singer during Halloween throughout the years…