Holiday gifts by A-Rod, Chris Hemsworth and more that'll make your man feel like a star
Drink up: this Latinx party game is looking to make sure your next event is lit
Drink up: this Latinx party game is looking to make sure your next event is lit
© man crates

Ho, ho, huh? Finding ideal holiday gifts for the men in your life can be tricky. Lucky for you, HOLA! USA is coming to town with the ultimate list of suggestions. From travelers to fashionistos, we've compiled the hottest options of the year that will have your man rockin' around the Christmas tree in delight. And did we mention a lot of them are celebrity-approved? Scroll through to see ten tokens (with varying price ranges - key is below) you can give your guy this season!

***:  pricey
**: moderate
*: budget-friendly

 

Man Crates**

When in doubt, Man Crate it out! This unique company which aims to celebrate men in creative ways, boasts an array of amazing crates for every type of guy. Right now, we're in love with the Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate which turns any oven or backyard grill into a top-notch pizzeria with its contents. ($99.99)

© Pottery Barn

The Commuter** - Pottery Barn

Let your guy's adventure begin with this handy gift set! Complete with a sturdy stainless steel travel coffee press, carabiner kit and more, he'll be dying to plan his next quest. ($69)

© Flag & Anthem

Lorentz Thermal Henley* - Flag & Anthem

Your lovebug will be snug this season in Flag & Anthem's thermal henley shirt. It's soft, tailored and NFL star-approved by Christian McCaffrey! ($39.50)

© Truff

White Truffle (Limited)* - Truff

Let the cook in your life level up your holiday dishes with this decadent hot sauce. White Truffle Limited Release is a curated blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, white truffle, and a hint of organic coriander. You'll even spot it sizzling on Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 list - enough said, right? ($34.99)

© Victorinox

Connex Medium Hardside Case**

We hope your traveler is ready to rock and roll! Victorinox's Connex Medium Hardside Case is a dream travel companion, with a spacious main packing compartment that expands for additional capacity. It features an integrated multi-tool inspired by the Swiss Army Knife that includes SIM card replacement tool, ID tag and pen. Rushing to a flight has never been so easy with these eight super quiet wheels that allow you to spin like a holiday dreidel. ($349.00)

© OMEGA

The Bond watch***

If you're buying for a movie buff and the sky's the limit, look no further! OMEGA has unveiled the ultimate gift for Bond fans ahead of releasing the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die: the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition! Your buddy could wear the watch 007 sports in the new blockbuster before you see it onscreen. OMEGA worked with Daniel Craig and the filmmakers to develop this stunning titanium accessory specifically for fans. ($9,200)

© BRAVO SIERRA

BRAVO SIERRA's Holiday Gift set

Show him you care with a gift that cares. Stars like Tony Hawk love BRAVO SIERRA, the first military native wellness company of its kind. They aim to revolutionize personal care with a line of eight performance driven essentials for hair, body, skin and face. The best part is: 5% of all sales go to Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs dedicated to the wellbeing of U.S. military service members, veterans and their families. ($37.50)

© Centr

Centr*

Your fitness fiend fellow can get ripped like Thor himself with Centr. Let Chris Hemsworth's team lead you on a journey to health and happiness through this popular app. ($10 per month)

© vineyard vines

Stillwater Chest Pocket Sherpa Pullover** - Vineyard Vines

Baby it's cold outside... so, bundle up in this! Countless stars - like Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra - have repped the iconic pink whale over the years. This year, the beloved rugged fleece has been updated with a special stretch fabric for optimal warmth with no added weight. ($148)

© @arod

Quay sunglasses*

You and yours can be like everyone's favorite power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez this season. J-Rod dropped their second Quay Australia sunglasses collection in November and, like the first line they released back in March, this one is big, bold and ultra sexy.

Find out more on their sunglass line here!

