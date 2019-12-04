Holiday gifts by A-Rod, Chris Hemsworth and more that'll make your man feel like a star

View Galleries
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are going to cook Christmas dinner on tv!
Christmas has come early, royal fans! Kensington Palace officially announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be cooking up a holiday...
-
10 reasons why we're grateful for Jennifer Lopez this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the bounty of blessings life brings. While we of course have many collective reasons to be thankful here at...
-
Stars gettin’ spooky on HalloWeekend: All the best celebrity Halloween costumes!
-
How JLo, Thalia, Cardi B and more stars are spending Labor Day weekend
Labor Day is all about honoring the American worker, and who werks it more than celebrities? From X to X, scroll through our gallery to see what all...
-
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
¡Hola diciembre! The holidays are officially here and all your favorite stars are bringing the cheer. Whether cozying up and taking selfies by the...