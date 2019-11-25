Six Latinx movies to binge watch while you're recovering from your Thanksgiving feast

With Thanksgiving just days away — we see you Thursday, November 28 — we are finalizing the menus for our filial feasts and what we will be wearing to our salas.
But as our madres and tias plan out what we are eating and our tios and padres discuss who has the least amount of hair on their heads, us, los niños, will be watching some sweet old Netflix.
Below we’ve gathered some films that are great to watch entre la familia and some films that are better to watch without los ‘niños’ niños.
Coco
What it’s about: For those who have yet to see the vibrant animated film based around the vibrant Día de Muertos holiday, this movie focuses on the need to honor ones family and tugs at your heartstrings.