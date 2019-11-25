View 6 pics | Lifestyle

Six Latinx movies to binge watch while you're recovering from your Thanksgiving feast

...
Six Latinx movies to binge watch while you're recovering from your Thanksgiving feast
You're reading

Six Latinx movies to binge watch while you're recovering from your Thanksgiving feast

1/6
Jessica Alba and her daughter stretch it out in a mother-daughter workout session
Next

Jessica Alba and her daughter stretch it out in a mother-daughter workout session
Coco
© Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios

Coco

With Thanksgiving just days away — we see you Thursday, November 28 — we are finalizing the menus for our filial feasts and what we will be wearing to our salas. 

But as our madres and tias plan out what we are eating and our tios and padres discuss who has the least amount of hair on their heads, us, los niños, will be watching some sweet old Netflix.

Below we’ve gathered some films that are great to watch entre la familia and some films that are better to watch without los ‘niños’ niños.

 

Coco

What it’s about: For those who have yet to see the vibrant animated film based around the vibrant Día de Muertos holiday, this movie focuses on the need to honor ones family and tugs at your heartstrings.

Bellas de Noche
© CinePantera / Detalle Films / Filmadora Nacional 

Bellas de Noche

Bellas de Noche or Beauties of the Night

What it’s about: Bellas de Noche, or Queens of the Night, follows the story of five of the most famous showgirls in Mexico during the 1970s and 1980s (a time were nightclubs, cabarets and theaters dominated nightlife) as they reminisce on their past glory and fame.

 

MORE: Four Latinx music bio-flicks you need to watch before summer ends

Residente
© Paraiso Pictures / Story House Entertainment

Residente

Residente

What it’s about: Follow Residente, former of Calle 13, as he trots the globe learning more about the places he comes from and how his ancestors brought him to where he is today.

After having taken a DNA test, the 24-time Grammy Award-winning and Nobel Peace Summit Award recipient seeks to learn more about himself through the lens of others

Latin History for Morons
© The Boathouse

Latin History for Morons

Latin History for Morons

What it’s about: Although this one is a bit more historical, it’s definitely not for the kiddos.

John Leguizamo dives into the deep and heartbreaking history of Latinos in the Americas and traces 3,000 years of Latin History with his signature style of humor.

 

MORE: Top five books to add to your reading list from your fave Latinx celebs and royals

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
© Netflix

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy

What it’s about: Comedienne Cristela Alonzo tackles Latino stereotypes, social norms and her mother’s tough-love parenting style.

Cristela reminds everyone why she is a #bosschica and one of the top Latinx comedians to watch.

Pachamama
© Folivari / O2B Films / Doghouse Films / Kaibou Productions

Pachamama

Pachamama

What it’s about: This one is for the whole familia. The writers of the film Pachamama weaved a beautiful and timeless journey-to-hero story about a boy who goes on an adventure to achieve something greater than he is and showing that we could all believe in a little more magic.

 

MORE: 13 books by celebrities to inspire and motivate you

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries