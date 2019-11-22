’Tis the season for gifts! You’ve got your friends covered with affordable skincare products and your nephews and nieces will love you forever after you gift them these royal-approved outfits. Still, you’re left wondering what to get your Tia. You know, the one who loves her beauty sleep more than anything else.

Fortunately, here at HOLA! USA, we’ve complied a handy holiday gift guide with products that are perfect for anyone who’d rather snuggle in bed than go out. From weighted sleep masks to white noise machines and, of course, moisture-absorbing bed sheets that will guarantee you never ever have to get out of bed again. well, at least until the holidays are over!