10 holiday gifts for the tia who falls asleep anywhere

’Tis the season for gifts! You’ve got your friends covered with affordable skincare products and your nephews and nieces will love you forever after you gift them these royal-approved outfits. Still, you’re left wondering what to get your Tia. You know, the one who loves her beauty sleep more than anything else.
Fortunately, here at HOLA! USA, we’ve complied a handy holiday gift guide with products that are perfect for anyone who’d rather snuggle in bed than go out. From weighted sleep masks to white noise machines and, of course, moisture-absorbing bed sheets that will guarantee you never ever have to get out of bed again. well, at least until the holidays are over!
Sheex Studio Tech Bedding Set ($239, sheex.com)
This silky smooth set features a high-tech fabric that’s not only cozy, it has advanced moisture-wicking and thermoregulation. The bundle includes two shams and two pillowcases along with a duvet cover and a fitted sheet. So goodbye to sweaty, restless nights and say hello to sleeping past your alarm clock.