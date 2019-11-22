View 10 pics | Lifestyle

10 holiday gifts for the tia who falls asleep anywhere

...
10 holiday gifts for the tia who falls asleep anywhere
You're reading

10 holiday gifts for the tia who falls asleep anywhere

1/10
Thalía devastated after Brazilian TV icon friend dies: 'this one hurts a lot'
Next

Thalía devastated after Brazilian TV icon friend dies: 'this one hurts a lot'
Sheex bed sheets
© Sheex

Sheex bed sheets

’Tis the season for gifts! You’ve got your friends covered with affordable skincare products and your nephews and nieces will love you forever after you gift them these royal-approved outfits. Still, you’re left wondering what to get your Tia. You know, the one who loves her beauty sleep more than anything else.

Fortunately, here at HOLA! USA, we’ve complied a handy holiday gift guide with products that are perfect for anyone who’d rather snuggle in bed than go out. From weighted sleep masks to white noise machines and, of course, moisture-absorbing bed sheets that will guarantee you never ever have to get out of bed again. well, at least until the holidays are over!

 

Sheex Studio Tech Bedding Set ($239, sheex.com)

This silky smooth set features a high-tech fabric that’s not only cozy, it has advanced moisture-wicking and thermoregulation. The bundle includes two shams and two pillowcases along with a duvet cover and a fitted sheet. So goodbye to sweaty, restless nights and say hello to sleeping past your alarm clock.

Slip Pillowcase
© Slip

Slip Pillowcase

Slip Pillowcase ($85, slip.com)

No matter how many hours of zzz’s you get, you’ll never have bed hair again with the Slip Pillowcase. Recommended by the industry’s beauty and dermatology experts, this pillowcase features hair-friendly silk that will prevent sleep creases and will also keep your skin soft.

 

sleep-yoga-pillow
© Sleep Yoga

sleep-yoga-pillow

Slide Sleeper Arm Rest Pillow ($45, sleep-yoga.com) 

Now that you’ve got a silky pillow to rest your head on, opt for a side arm rest pillow that keep joints and side sleepers happy!

Nano espresso
© wacaco

Nano espresso

Nanopresso ($64,wacaco.com)

Lunch got you drowsy? Try this portable espresso machine to brew your own coffee when you need a nap. The best bart is that it comes with a detachable cup!

Weighted sleep mask
© Gravity Blankets

Weighted sleep mask

Weighted Sleep Mask ($39, gravityblankets.com)

Weighted blankets keep your body nice and warm and cozy, but your eyes need some loving too. This weighted eye mask, made with micro-plush and cashmere, blocks out light with the perfect amount of pressure. It also promotes deep, comfortable sleep. 

MORE: Eight cruelty-free skincare products under $25

White Noise projector
© Amazon

White Noise projector

SOAIY Aurora Night Light Projector and Sleeping Soothing White Noise Sound Machine ($34, amazon.com)

Fall asleep to the sounds of oceans, thunder, rain or even lullabies. Besides noise, this specific machine also includes a built-in night light show for anyone who loves the Northern lights or an interactive nightlight.

 

Nap Pillow
© Etsy

Nap Pillow

I Like Naps throw pillow ($25, etsy.com)

For the person who can sleep anywhere and with anything. This decorative throw pillow is perfect for your couch and your head whenever you doze off during a Netflix sesh.

Dream Dust
© Revolve

Dream Dust

Dream Dust ($38, revolve.com) 

This herbal supplement includes Ashwagandha (reduces stress) and Jujube (promotes calm sleep) and makes for the perfect drink to have at bedtime. Pro-tip: Add 1 tsp to tea or milk for a flowery nightcap.

MORE: Get rid of unwanted blackheads with these skincare buys

Pillow Mist
© L’Occitane

Pillow Mist

L’Occitane Relaxing Pillow Mist ($24, loccitane.com)

This tiny concoction will allow you to fall asleep while smelling the sweet aromas of lavender, sweet oranges and geranium flowers. Yes, please!

Ostrich Pillow
© Ostrich Pillow

Ostrich Pillow

Ostrich Pillow ($99, ostrichpillow.com)

Power-napping just got a whole lot better. The ostrich pillow is a cocoon-like headpiece that is comfortable even when you’re working at your desk. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries