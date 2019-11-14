Ariel Winter has a soft spot for dogs: get to know her pets

Ariel Winter is best known for her role as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, but she's also a dedicated dog lover. She lives with four adorable furry friends who she calls her "fur babies" and she's an activist for the adoption of dogs who've been abandoned by their owners.
Check out our photo gallery to learn more about this celebrity’s passion for her four-legged friends.
A good friend
It all began when the actress had to face some difficult moments in her family life whereby she ended up living with her older sister, who would later get custody of the then teenage Ariel. At the age of 14, she adopted her first dog, as it is well known that pets are often excellent companions for those coping with depression and stress.